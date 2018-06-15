Poll Shows Wolf with Lead in Gubernatorial Race

A new poll from Franklin and Marshall College shows Governor Wolf holding steady in his job approval numbers at 45 percent.

Pollster Dr. Terry Madonna says the survey also looks ahead to Wolf’s chances at reelection.

“Governor Wolf leads his Republican challenger Scott Wagner 48 to 29 percent and it may seem like a pretty comfortable lead, but again there’s still a fair number of voters that are undecided, about 23 percent.”

Madonna says, Wagner was involved in a toxic primary that was negative and there are still a large percentage of voters who don’t enough about Wagner.