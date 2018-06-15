Psychologist: More People Are Seeking Therapy

The recent suicides of Kate Spade and Anthony Bordain show no one is immune to depression and its potential impact.

Lansdale based psychologist, Dr. Catherine Kaplan says, despite the unfair stigma of seeking therapy, more people are taking that path.

“Most people in their lifetime will go and see a therapist. We are a social being and as human beings, we need each other and reaching out for that help can be so helpful.”

The Montgomery County Office of Mental Health offers a Mobile Crisis Support Hotline, 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-855-634-4673.