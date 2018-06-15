Series of Explosions in Bucks Continue

State Police have another clue in explosions that have been rattling nerves and keeping residents up at night in Bucks County, another explosion.

State Police it occurred when a Milford Township road crew was cutting grass along Brick Tavern road Thursday afternoon at around 1:30. The mower traveled over an object that exploded. There were no injuries. State and local police along with the FBI are investigating the explosions in an effort to find out who is responsible. Anyone with information can call the Dublin Barracks at 215-249-9191