Softball League Celebrates Milestone

The Montgomery County Senior Softball League celebrates its 20th anniversary. The 16 team softball league is for men, 65 years old and older.

Commissioner John Franz says at 10-am Saturday two games are scheduled with the Phillies ball girls.

“This something we’ve been doing for the last two years. The ball girls love it, we have our players play against them. We’ve some events for kids going on, a face painter and action heroes.”

The Montgomery County Senior Softball League’s 20th Anniversary is happening on a field at 1619 School Road in Hatfield.