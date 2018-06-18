It’s Founder’s Day in Hatfield Borough

Why have a community celebration on a Monday.

Hatfield Borough Public Information Officer Lindsay Hellmann cites two reasons why the Borough holds the event on a Monday.

“Hatfield Borough was founded on a Monday and since we’re located in the North Penn School District we know that the school year ended last Friday and so it works out for families.”

Hellmann says it’s happening from 5pm until 8pm. Hellmann adds, one of the special events tonight will the Timberworks Lumberjack show at 5:30, 6:30 and 7:30.

“They are a nationally known Lumberjack Show and they will be doing some logrolling, speed cutting. They’re bringing a 5,000 gallon tank of water with them to do some pretty cool stuff, so we’re excited to see them.”

Hellman says, food trucks and local businesses will be offering menu items for sale. There is also free face painting and moon bounces for the kids and the WNPV Summer Spectacular Ticket Giveaway gets underway at 4:30 in Liberty Bell Plaza.