Poll Shows Political Divide Widening

The political divide nationwide continues to expand.

The most recent F&M College poll showed just 12 percent of Democrats rate President Trump in a positive light, while only 16 percent of Republicans gave Governor Wolf credit for his job performance.

“Incredible polarization, the likes of which we haven’t seen in modern history. We are deeply divided as Americans and Democrats more liberal than they were in the past decade and Republicans more conservative.”

That’s Dr. Terry Madonna, F&M College Poll Director, a frequent guest on WNPV Radio. Madonna says, moderates on both sides of the aisle feel squeezed out of having any influence on their party’s platform.