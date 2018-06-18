Towamencin Township Police Officers Honored

Four members of the Towamencin Township Police Department were honored at the recent Board of Supervisors meeting.

Sergeant Paul Wiechec, Sergeant Gregory Wert, Detective Patrick Horne and Officer Patrick Kilroy received a Distinguished Unit Citation for protecting a victim of domestic violence and recovering a stolen gun earlier this year. Sergeant Wiechec says there’s a connection between the two.

“He had actually sent messages with the stolen gun directed at her and her father, which is how we got the initial report. The day prior, the person who had the firearm stolen reported the gun stolen, but we didn’t know there was a connection until the next day.”

The perpetrator of the threats was found at an apartment in Hatfield. He barricaded himself inside but surrendered after a swat team arrived on the scene.