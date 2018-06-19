Man Enters Plea in Upper Gwynedd Shootng

A former Upper Gywnedd Township Police officer finds himself on the other side of the law, facing a sentence in connection with a road rage incident that left a teenage girl with a bullet in the back.

47 year old, Owen Farmer III entered a guilty plea, admitting in Montgomery County Court that he acted recklessly for firing his gun three times. The incident started when his stepdaughter called and told him a vehicle was following her. According to court records, during the night of February 18th, 2017, a woman driving a BMW-SUV chased Farmer’s stepdaughter to their home on the 1900 block of West 2nd street. Police say, the SUV ran over Farmer’s foot, breaking it, that’s when he pulled a gun and fired into the vehicle, striking a 15 year old girl in the back. She was treated at an area hospital. The prosecution is asking the judge for jail time. Farmer could face several years in jail when he sentenced later this year, but according to sentencing guidelines, the punishment would be more in line with six months. Farmer’s attorney is asking for probation. Farmer was a member of the Upper Gwynedd Township Police Department from 2000 to 2009.