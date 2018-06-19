Souderton Non Profit Holds Fundraiser

Garden of Life, a Souderton based non profit, will hold a fundraiser.

Vice President Mary Sclafani says the non profit has a specific goal in helping food banks in Bucks and Montgomery Counties.

“We provide those food banks with allergen free foods. We also plant 23 gardens in local communities and teach people how to raise their own food and we also rescue produce and take it to local senior centers in the area.”

Sclafani says, Volpe Enterprises will host a fundraiser for Garden of Life Wednesday night from 6 until 9 at the Volpe Showroom in North Wales.

“Gary Volpe is a big supporter of ours and his has a beautiful facility. We have over 20 local wineries, breweries and distillers as well as food vendors coming. You can come sample the food. We have 40 plus silent auction items and some great sports memorabilia.”

Tickets for Garden of Life fundraiser can be purchased at the door for 25 dollars, or before the event for 20 dollars. Volpe Enterprises is located at 217 Church Road, North Wales.