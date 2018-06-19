Teen Found Shot to Death in Norristown

Norristown Police and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office investigate the murder of a teen.

Police say 19 year old, Desmond Johnson was the victim of a gunshot to the chest. Norristown Police say neighbors heard gunshots and called 911 just before 12:30 Sunday morning. The gunfire led police to the 300 block of Carson Alley, where the body of Desmond Johnson was discovered. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Montgomery County Coroner’s office determined the manner of death to be homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call Norristown Police or the Montgomery County D.A.’s office.