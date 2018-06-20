http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png 0 0 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2018-06-20 07:24:252018-06-20 07:24:25EPA Sends Funds to Montco. For Brownfields
EPA Sends Funds to Montco. For Brownfields
Montgomery County receives 500,000 from the Environmental Protection Agency for the on-going effort of cleaning up contaminated brownfields on old industrial sites.
The EPA’s announcement of the allocation was made at the Ambler Boiler House Office building Tuesday, where 300 people are employed. The former industrial site benefited from previous EPA clean-up funds. Since 1999 Montgomery County has received nearly four million dollars from the EPA to clean up old industrial sites.