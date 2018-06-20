Officials Come Together For Opioid Awareness

It was opioid awareness night at the Montgomery County Community College in Blue Bell Tuesday.

Almost two dozen Montgomery County agencies and human service providers set up shop to address the opioid epidemic. Rhonda Stanek from the County Health Department talked up using the overdose antidote Naloxone.

“It’s like a nasal spray. Al you do is peal, place and push.”

Mental health issues were also in the spotlight. Hunter Robbins of the County Mobile Crisis Service says calling 855-634-4673 brings help every day of the year.

“That could a family crisis, psychological crisis. Typically, we work with individuals who are experiencing suicide or homicide, psychosis. But we’re there to support anyone in the county when they are struggling with something,”

County Department of Public Safety Community Outreach Coordinator Tim Elbertson was at the forum to talk about saving heart attack victims with CPR. He says those that haven’t taken a course can still call 9-1-1 and save a life.

“We can walk you through CPR. We are trained to do that, it has been effective in the past. However, we do encourage folks how to do hands-only because you want to make sure you’re doing it correctly.”

Search CPR on the Montgomery County website for agencies that provide training.