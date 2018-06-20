Woman Accused of Deadly Hit and Run

Norristown Police and the Montgomery County D.A.’s office announce an arrest in the hit and run death of 64 year old Clinton Rucker, who was hit by a jeep just after 4am on May 27th at the intersection of Main and Markley streets.

Police traced the jeep to 21 year old Alexa Laffkas of Uwchlan Township. Laffkas is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death or injury and relate charges. Police discovered that Laffkas was speeding when she hit Rucker, driving 40 miles per hour in a 25mph speed limit zone. D.A. Kevin Steele said drivers need to stop when they hit someone and try to provide help or at least call 911. Steele adds, if Laffkas would acted in a responsible manner she would not be facing serious charges and possibly a prison sentence. After hitting the Norristown man, Laffkas drove to a friend’s apartment in Bridgeport. Laffkas was released without bail. She faces a June 28th preliminary hearing. Rucker was pronounced dead at the scene.