Lansdale Borough Council Fills Vacant Seat

Long time Lansdale resident Bill Henning has been chosen to fill the seat on Borough Council, left vacant by the resignation of former Council Member Jason Van Dame.

He won the seat over six other candidates when Mayor Garry Herbert broke a tie among the other eight members of Council. Henning is a 4th generation resident of Lansdale. He wants to make Borough residents proud of where they live.

“I think there’s a thing to be said about being proud of Lansdale. If you are proud of your town, proud of Lansdale, you are more likely to get involved in your community.”

Henning has been on Council before. He was selected to fill a vacancy in 2009 and served for ten months.