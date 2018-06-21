Proposed Bill Targets How Taxes Are Collected

A proposed bill in the State Legislature would allow municipalities, counties and school districts other options to collect taxes.

Sherry Labs, President of the Pa. Tax Collectors Association is also the tax collector in Plumstead Township, Bucks County.

“Pennsylvania has an efficient and responsive system. Tax collectors are accessible and a taxpayer will get lost within a larger centralized taxing system or large outsourced bureaucracy, which may not be as approachable or responsive.”

The Pa. Association of Township Supervisors is on board with the legislation, saying its members want options if a local tax collector is not doing their job.