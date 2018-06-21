Summer Food Program Offers Free Meals

The first day of summer also brings free meals in the North Penn School District.

The District’s Summer Food Program starts Thursday. School Nutrition Services Coordinator Melissa Harding says the program started in 2014.

“It’s a Federally funded program and it allows summer camps, park programs, day cares and other sites to offer free Nutritious meals to children through the age of 18.”

Harding adds, the District has partnered with Manna on Main Street in carrying out the program. The meals are available from 11am to 2pm throughout the week. For information on the more than 40 locations where meals will be served visit npenn.org