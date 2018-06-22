Commission Likely Outcome of Redistricting Bills

Several bills to overhaul the way congressional and legislative districts are redrawn in Pennsylvania are under consideration in the State Legislature.

Carol Kuniholm, Chair of Fair Districts PA says if any of the bills move forward, an independent citizens commission would be created.

“There would be a requirement that they not use the kind of partisan data that is currently being used. Now they can check voter registration, they can check margins of victory in every precinct. All of that would forbidden.”

Kuniholm, a guest on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest Thursday says the redistricting bills being proposed are all better than the current system in place. Kuniholm also says a commission, comprised of 11 members, would be paid per diem.