Lansdale to Use Grant For Sewer Upgrades

Lansdale is one of eight municipalities that has made the initial list for a Montgomery County Community Development Block Grant this year. The Borough plans to use its 134,000 dollars for storm sewer upgrades on East 3rd street between Chestnut and Broad. County officials announced the recipients of the awards Thursday. Housing and Community Development Administrator Emma Hertz said applications for the annual funding program were scored.

“Some of the major scoring criteria were, application completeness, program performance, including timeliness on expenditure funding, if the applicant had received funding in prior years and one grant per organization.”

Community Development Block Grants are Federal funds administered by Montgomery County. The money is earmarked for low income neighborhoods.