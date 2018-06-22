http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png 0 0 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2018-06-22 13:17:202018-06-22 13:43:29Man Sentenced in Bucks Co. For DUI Crash
Man Sentenced in Bucks Co. For DUI Crash
A Bucks County Judge sends a Lansdale man to prison for a term of four to eight years in connection with a dui crash.
David McDevitt Jr. entered a guilty plea to assault by vehicle while driving under the influence. According to court records, McDevitt was intoxicated behind the wheel on the night of July 20th of last year when he hit a vehicle driven by a 22 year old Perkasie man. The crash severely injured the man. The victim told the Judge that he’s still recovering from the crash on 1000 block of North Ridge Road. A Police report showed that McDevitt, 46 years old, was driving 62mph in a 40mph zone.