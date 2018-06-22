Norristown Police Charge Teen with Murder

Norristown Police arrest 18 year old Andre Johnson from Philadelphia after reviewing surveillance video near Carson Alley.

Johnson was in the area, according to Police, over the sale of marijuana. Police say residents heard the sound of gunfire just before midnight on Saturday, June 16th. When Officers checked the area of Carson Alley they discovered the body of Desmond Johnson just before 12:30 Sunday morning, June 17th. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot to the chest. Norristown Police and Montgomery County Detectives found information on the victim’s cell phone about the sale of marijuana. Investigators say that Andre Johnson’s intent all along was to rob the victim. Andre Johnson is being held without bail, charged with 1st degree murder. He’s scheduled to appear in Montgomery County court for a preliminary hearing on July 3rd.