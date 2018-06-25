Chemicals at Air Base Subject of News Conference

With the old Willow Grove Naval Air Station as a backdrop, two Federal lawmakers and a State official Monday morning called for enforceable Federal drinking water limits on chemicals that were once used to fight fires at military bases nationwide.

Congressman Brendan Boyle says the current standards are voluntary.

“We right now do not have an enforceable, regulated, hard and fast standard.”

Boyle was joined by Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick and State Representative Todd Stephens. The chemicals have also leached into the water table outside the old Naval Air Warfare Center in Warminster.