Lansdale Borough Police Welcome New Officers

Three new lawmen have joined the Police Department in Lansdale. Officers James McVeigh, Christian Gregory and Cory Pfister were recently sworn-in.

Police Chief Mike Trail introduced the new officers at Lansdale Borough Council. He said Pfister is a favorite son of Lower Salford Township.

“Cory grew up in Harleysville. He is a graduate of Souderton High School. He’s also a graduate of Gwynedd Mercy University where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice and he’s a 2015 graduate of the Montgomery County Police Academy. Cory has three years of prior experience with the Pottstown Police Department.

Officer McVeigh grew up in the Upper Perk Valley and has ten years of prior experience with the Police Department there. Officer Gregory is an Archbishop Wood High School graduate and worked for the Septa Transit Police Department before taking a job with the Lansdale Police Department.