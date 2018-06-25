Montco. Will Search For New Department Director

Montgomery county officials are saying goodbye to one of their own. Assets and Infrastructure Department Director Chris Smith stepped down last week.

Smith is leaving to become general legal counsel for CID Entertainment, a company in Philadelphia that coordinates travel plans for music fans that follow their favorite bands. Smith thanked his staff for showing confidence in him at the meeting of the Montgomery County Commissioners last week.

“Having a 28 year old kid come in and try to take control, it wasn’t easy for me or them and after we got to know each other a lot better, they really trusted me so I really thank them for that.”

Smith was hired just over six years ago by former Commissioners Josh Shapiro and Leslie Richards and was given the task of rejuvenating the aging transportation infrastructure of the county.