Political Pollster Weighs in on Separated Families

The controversy over families who illegally entered the U.S. at the border in Texas and then were separated into different holding areas continues to be at the center of the political landscape.

Muhlenberg College Political Pollster Dr. Chris Borick says the backlash has a lot do with the way the ongoing situation has unfolded.

“In terms of identifying where people are and the process of reuniting families, is proving a lot more challenging. When the pubic sees confusion, inefficiency and disarray, it reflects poorly on the capabilities of the Administration.”

Borick, a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Monday morning adds, polling shows a vast majority of Americans are not in favor of a wall, but many believe entering the country should be done legally.