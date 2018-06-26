Bannon: Beware of Work at Home Scheme

If you’re looking to work for a company from home, Bucks County’s Consumer Champ Mike Bannon has a warning.

The work at home scheme is back again. Bannon, a guest on WNPV’a AM Edition Tuesday morning says, they call and carry out the scheme in two ways.

“They trick people into turning over sensitive information, social security number and bank numbers. They say they need the information to make the hire. They also try to get people to buy property or merchandise that’s not worth anything.”

Bannon, the Director of Bucks County Department of Consumer Protection says his office has received numerous calls about the scheme.