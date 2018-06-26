PennDOT Finds Sinkhole in Towamencin Twp.

A sinkhole in Towamencin Township leads to the closure of a part of Old Forty Foot Road.

Penndot officials blame downpours on June 11th which caused a pipe below the roadway to break apart, causing the sinkhole. The sinkhole, according to PennDot, is about 10 feet wide and 20 feet long. The road was closed Monday afternoon and is expected to tentatively reopen Tuesday. PennDOT officials say that should give the road enough time to become safe after repairs. Detour signs are located at Old Forty Foot Road and Old Morris Road.