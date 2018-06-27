Two Sides to High Court Ruling on Travel Ban

He’s authored the Fear of Islam: An Introduction to Islamophobia in The West, and in September, Todd Green will release, Presumed Guilty: Why We Shouldn’t Ask Muslims to Condemn Terrorism.

Green weighed in on the U.S. Supreme Court’s 5 to 4 ruling Tuesday upholding President Trump’s travel ban from people in Muslim countries who want to come to the United States.

“The Supreme Court is now complicit in institutionalizing anti-Muslim racism and bigotry into immigration law and policy and we need to recognize we are at one of our low points in modern history when it comes to legalizing and institutionalizing this kind of racism.”

But former C.I.A. agent Clare Lopez says it’s a matter of law that allows President Trump to enforce the travel ban.

“If the President determines that some class of aliens or group of aliens or individual aliens entry would be detrimental, they are banned from coming in. It’s very important for national security that this policy of the President be upheld.”

Lopez is with the Center For Security Policy in Washington D.C. Lopez and Green were guests on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest Tuesday.