Upper Gwynedd Township Employees Promoted

The Upper Gwynedd Township Supervisors vote in favor of two promotions within Township government.

Acting Township Manager Mike Lapinski has been named to the full time position of Township Manager. Lapinski was named acting Township Manager following the retirement of Len Perrone at the end of 2017. Lapinski, before being hired with the Township in 2013, was an Administrator in Princeton, New Jersey for 12 years. The Township’s new Assistant Manager is already with the Township. Alex Kaker, Director of Parks and Rec. has been appointed to take over the Assistant Manager’s post. Kaker, hired by the Township in 2014, worked in the field of parks and rec. in several other states.