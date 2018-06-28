Research Needed For Proposed Target Range

Towamencin officials are doing more homework before they take action on a permit application for an outdoor target range on Kulp Road near Fischer’s park.

The proposed site is on a 46-acre property in a residential area. The permit application was on the agenda for the Board of Supervisors meeting Wednesday night but Township Manager Rob Ford says it was thought best to defer the decision until another meeting.

“We researched but we didn’t get all the answers so the Board wants the Solicitor and myself to make sure we find out all the laws because there are state laws and local laws and there’s liabilities. I’m not a gin guy and I need to find out more. Probably meet with the property owner and get some more information and bring that back to the Board.”

The permit for the target range on Kulp Road could be back on the agenda for the Board of Supervisors meeting at its next meeting on July 11th.