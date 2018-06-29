Due to extreme temperatures over the next week, the Montgomery County Commissioners, on advice from the Montgomery County Department of Public Safety, have issued a Code Red Hot Weather Health Warning.

The warning starts at noon Saturday and expires next Tuesday at 10pm. Very young children, elderly adults, and people with chronic medical conditions are at the highest risk for heat related illnesses. The County’s Department of Public Safety recommends drinking non-alcoholic and non-caffeinated fluids. When running a fan, keep doors and windows open and if possible, visit a mall or library where air conditioning is available. Exposure to the heat can cause stroke. Symptoms include, nausea, dizziness and headaches. If you are over exposed to heat, seek medical help immediately.