Local Doctor: Keep Hydrated During Heat Wave

Sellersville cardiologist, Dr. Todd Aldefer advises everyone to get ready for the first sustained forecast of heat of the summer.

Dr. Aldefer says fluids are key to keeping your body safe.

“Hydration is a 24/7 thing that you need to keep in mind. Most of us lead our lives dehydrated with coffee and caffeinated products, not they are bad but they dehydrate you and for those who are on blood pressure medication, it all adds up to less hydration.”

Dr. Alderfer, a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Friday, says over the next week it’s important to use common sense when you’re outside. He says in addition to hydration, use sunscreen, and don’t overwork outside, whether it’s in the yard or if you’re exercising. Symptoms of heat stroke include, nausea, dizziness, and a severe headache.