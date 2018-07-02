The North Penn School District has started an effort to help students for the next school year. The North Penn Community Build-A-Bag Backpack and School Supply Drive is underway.

North Penn School District Director of School and Community Engagement, Christine Liberaski says in addition to backpacks, supplies are needed, which include pencils, markers, and loose leaf paper.

“Our goal is 250 backpacks. We know from working with our schools on this for several years that it’s about what we need. We reach out to our schools and they give us numbers and our guidance counselors work with families in need to make sure they have everything to make the year successful.”

For more information on making a monetary donation of 25 dollars or how businesses and other organizations can get involved to be drop off locations, visit www.npenn.org/buildabag. Liberaski says the North Penn Community Build-A-Bag Backpack and School Supply Drive will run until August 10th.