Record Travel For The July 4th Holiday

The July 4th Holiday will be the busiest since numbers were tracked 18 years ago.

AAA East Central’s Director of Legislative Affairs, Theresa Podguski was a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Monday.

“We’re predicting a record breaking 46.7 millions Americans to travel 50 miles or more away from home for the Independence Day Holiday.

Podguski says it’s more than a five percent increase from last year. Podguski adds it’s the highest estimated number of travelers since AAA started tracking the numbers 18 years ago.