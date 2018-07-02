Record Travel For The July 4th Holiday

/in /by

The July 4th Holiday will be the busiest since numbers were tracked 18 years ago.

AAA East Central’s Director of Legislative Affairs, Theresa Podguski was a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Monday.

“We’re predicting a record breaking 46.7 millions Americans to travel 50 miles or more away from home for the Independence Day Holiday.

Podguski says it’s more than a five percent increase from last year. Podguski adds it’s the highest estimated number of travelers since AAA started tracking the numbers 18 years ago.

Related posts:

  1. Hedrick Road Bridge Up For Demolition
  2. Prohibition on Livestock in Lansdale Will Continue
  3. All Blood Types Needed as Summer Approaches