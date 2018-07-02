Symptoms of Heat Exhaustion and Heat Stroke

Staying safe during the heat wave, a constant reminder from medical officials during the current blast of dangerous temperatures that have descended over the region.

Dr Richard Lorraine, Medical Director with the Montgomery County Office of Public Health, advises people to keep hydrated. He adds, a lack of fluids will lead to heat exhaustion and from there, the consequences can lead to a hospital visit or can be fatal.

“You can have some muscle cramping and dizziness with heat exhaustion, but if people don’t pay attention to those symptoms, heat stroke can set in where the body’s mechanism for cooling is completely overwhelmed. When someone gets to that point that can pass out because the blood vessels are constricted.”

Dr Lorraine, a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition says, there’s more information at montcopa.org concerning the heat and locations where air conditioned is available.