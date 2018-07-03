Bannon: Watch Out For Computer Tech Scam

The computer tech scam is back.

Mike Bannon, Director of The Bucks county Department of consumer Protection says his office has received numerous calls concerning the scam over the last several days.

“That was receive a phone call or perhaps a e-mail alert or something on your computer saying you have a problem with your computer and the scam artist try to trick you into giving access to your computer to them ore getting credit card information. Very tricky scam.”

Bannon, a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition says if you get a call or a pop up on your computer, call his office in Doylestown at 215-348-6060 or the Federal Trade Commission.