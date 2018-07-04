Pa. Offers Motorcycle Safety Clinics

PennDOT and the Pa. Insurance Department are teaming up for a program for motorcycle safety in Pennsylvania.

Warmer temperatures have more motorcyclists heading out to the blacktop for a comfortable cruise. PennDOT is inviting riders to take advantage of a new round of free safety clinics. PennDOT Secretary Leslie Richards.

“We meet this year’s driving season with renewed enthusiasm. We have new training clinics and they are offered through the Pennsylvania Motorcycle Safety Program. We know whether you’ve been riding for a lifetime or a short time, these exiting new training opportunities are designed with everyone’s safey in mind.”

Richards adds, different courses are being offered based on a riders’ skill level and years of experience. You can sign up at pamsp.com. Most insurers offer discounts or other incentives for motorcyclists who complete the courses.