State Official Urges Safety With Fireworks

Another joy of the 4th of July is fireworks.

But safety is key to preventing serious injuries and that includes taking some obvious precautions.

“Never allow children to play with fireworks, even sparklers because they can burn at least 1,200 degrees and be dangerous.”

State Insurance Commissioner Jessica Altman also advises keeping fireworks away from your home. Altman adds nationwide, fireworks cause an average of 18,000 fires a year.