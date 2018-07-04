State Police: Public Can Help Keep Roads Safe

Pennsylvania State Police want to ensure that all drivers are safe during the July 4th holiday.

State Police Spokesman Ryan Tarkowski says, drivers can help the effort if they suspect someone is drunk behind the wheel.

“If a driver sees another driver they believe to be intoxicated or impaired we ask them to please call 911 immediately and we can get someone out their as soon as possible, whether it’s state or local police to check it out.”

Tarkowski also urges drivers not use their cell phones or send text messages while driving and always buckle up.