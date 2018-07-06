Bucks Offers Programs and Outreach on Suicide

Bucks County’s outreach continues in helping any county resident that may be contemplating suicide from the doorstep to the classroom.

Donna Duffy-Bell is Bucks County’s Administrator for Mental Health and Developmental Programs.

“The National Alliance For Mental Illness in Bucks County

Does a very cool program in middle and high schools called, Ending The Silence, where they go out and talk to kids about mental illness, about recognizing signs of mental illness within themselves and their peers. It’s about getting help and not feeling ashamed of getting that help.”

Duffy Bell adds, as of July 1st, the Lenape Valley Foundation, a non profit, is working with the county to provide mobile crisis across the entire county with the theme of zero suicide.