Expert: China Could Be Threat to North Korea

An expert and author on China, Stephen Mosher says the next move North Korea makes could be its last if it forces China to get involved in its problems with the U.S. and South Korea.

Mosher says North Korean leader Kim Jong-un could be rolling the dice if he again decides to play the nuclear blackmail game on the world stage.

“He would be inviting his giant neighbor to the north, China, to absorb his half kingdom, because the Chinese would again be forced to intervene and this time I don’t think they would leave.”

Mosher, a guest on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest Thursday afternoon penned the book, Bully of Asia….Why China’s Dream is The New Threat to World Order.