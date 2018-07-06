Man Accused of Trying to Meet Teen

A Rockledge, Montgomery County man is behind bars after failing to post 250,000 bail in connection with allegedly trying to meet a 15 year old Abington Township girl through Instagram.

Abington Township police and the Montgomery County D.A.’s office accuse 35 year old Anthony Cheathem of communicating sexual themes to the teen and requesting a meeting. Police say Cheathem complimented the teen on her Instagram pictures. Police also say the teen showed the comments from Cheathem to an adult friend, who assumed her identity. Police say, the girl’s adult friend continued to mention that she was 15 years old, but according to Police, that did not dissuade Cheathem. The teen’s parents reported the incident to Abington Township Police, where a detective then assumed teen’s identity. The detective, acting as the teen over Instagram, arraigned for a meeting with Cheathem on July 3rd at around 3:30 in the afternoon at a fast food restaurant where he was taken into custody. Cheathem faces a list of charges including criminal intent to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child under 16. He faces a July 16th preliminary hearing.