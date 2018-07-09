Campus PD Can Help Other Law Enforcement

Governor Wolf signs a bill concerning law enforcement officers who are not connected to a Township, Borough or City Police Department. The new law pertains to campus Police Officers.

Montgomery County State Senator John Rafferty provided his reaction.

“This allows them now, all highly-trained and skilled as well, to able to enter into those situations either assist the local Police Department or if they themselves witness a felony they can be become involved,” Sen. Rafferty said.

Prior to the State House and Senate green lighting the bill, it was amended to include agents in the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.