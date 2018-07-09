Statute of Limitations Bill Faces Opposition

The Catholic League For Religious and Civil Rights opposes a proposed State House bill which gives victims of abuse 20 additional years to file suit.

The Catholic League’s Rick Hinshaw says in principal, we oppose an endless look back.

“But it’s made even more offensive by the fact that it just singles out private institutions and in particular, the Catholic Church,” Hinshaw said.

Meanwhile, the immediate release of a State Grand Jury report on alleged priest sexual abuse in several areas of Pa. including Erie, Scranton, Harrisburg, Pittsburgh, Allentown and Greensburg continues to be withheld by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. The bill to eliminate the statute of limitations on sex abuse, allowing victims to sue, is sponsored by Berks County State Rep. Mark Rozzi.