Bannon: Charity Scam in Operation

Director of the Bucks County Department of Consumer Protection, Mike Bannon sends out a warning concerning a charitable giving scam.

Bannon says, in addition to recent calls tohis office about the scam, one person has been victimized.

“Sadly we’re dealing with one gentleman that has made a donation with a credit card and that charged all sorts of things on his credit card that we’re dealing with right now.”

Bannon adds, the flag in this scam is the scammer always starts with thanking the resident for their previous gift to catch whoever they’re talking to off guard. Bannon was a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Tuesday.