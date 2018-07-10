Bucks Man Accused of Murdering Ex-Girlfriend

A Bensalem woman is dead after allegedly being stabbed multiple times by her ex boyfriend, 45 year old William Table.

Police say he stabbed his ex-girlfriend, 43 year old Teresa Priestley, inside her car just after 7am Monday on the 3100 block of Humleville road. Police put the dragnet for Table, but not before he allegedly stabbed a homeless person in Philadelphia. Philadelphia Police captured Table following a 12 hour manhunt and turned him over to the custody of Bensalem Township Police. According to reports, Priestley threw Table out of her apartment and changed the locks, but he stalked and found her Monday morning. Neighbors in the area say they heard screams and tires screeching. Table faces a murder and additional offenses.