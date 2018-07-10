Kavanaugh Faces Hot Seat in Likely Confirmation

The euphoria and adrenaline of being nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court will soon be replaced by confirmation hearings for Brett Kavanuagh.

Several Democrats have already announced they would oppose of all of President’s Trump’s nominees prior to his announcement Monday night.

“He’s going to be picked apart for every decision he’s made and every individual choice he has and he will get a full vetting, you can bet.”

Muhlenberg College Pollster, Dr. Chris Borick says the President’s decision will likely lead to confirmation.

“I’d be surprised if all of the Republicans do not stay in line and if that’s the case and it’s fairly certain that you get all 50 Republicans, you’ll probably get a number of Democrats that are in red states who are up for reelection. So I imagine it’ll be about 53 or 54 votes for yes.”

Dr. Borick was a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Tuesday Morning. Meanwhile, before the President announced his nominee, there was Democratic resistance, which led to a response from Pa. U.S. Senator Pat Toomey

“Senator Schumer said that President Trump should never have n opportunity to seek a new Justice on the Supreme Court and that’s a patently ridiculous position.”

Toomey a guest on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest Monday says confirmation will move forward just as it did for current Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch.