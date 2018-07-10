Residents Want Resolution of Landscaping Work

The Montgomery Township Supervisors have rejected bids for restorative landscaping in four developments along Enclave Boulevard.

Township Manager Larry Gregan says that puts the ball back in the hands of developer David Cutler.

“They are required to do it, but we were going to do this in the event that they failed to do.”

Township officials and development residents say Cutler has been slow to finish streets and sidewalks in Montgomery Walk, Montgomery Knoll, Montgomery Pointe and Montgomery Preserve.