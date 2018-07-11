5K Run Will Raise Funds For Education

Money raised in the 24th Edition of the Moyer 5k run will go toward youth scholarships.

It’s happening Wednesday night in Souderton.

“The 5k start at 7 and the fitness walk starts with the 5k and there’s a kids 1 kilometer run that’s starts at 6:30.”

Moyer Indoor Outdoor G.M. Bob Williamson and 5k Founder says the event will also feature food vendors, music and family activities. Williamson was a guest Monday morning on WNPV’s Bux-Mont Business Journal