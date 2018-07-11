http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png 0 0 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2018-07-11 12:41:142018-07-11 12:41:14American Red Cross: Emergency Blood Shortage
American Red Cross: Emergency Blood Shortage
An emergency call has been sent out to the public for the gift of life throughout the region.
American Red Cross officials say there is a blood shortage across the region. The precious fluid is desperately needed. While all blood types are currently being requested, type-O negative is most demand. There are a number of blood drives happening in Bucks and Montgomery Counties. To find a blood drive visit redcrossblood.org and type in your zip code. Lowe’s Home Improvement, 1001 S. W. End Blvd. in Quakertown will host a blood drive on Saturday from 9am to 2pm.