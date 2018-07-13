Montco. to Fill Positions in 911 Center

There are currently almost 40 openings for 9-1-1 emergency dispatch operators at the Montgomery County Emergency Operations Center in Eagleville.

A training class is scheduled for September. County Public Safety Director Tom Sullivan Thursday told the County Commissioners the position has high standards.

“We answer our phone calls for 911 two seconds or less, 90 percent of the time. Average dispatch time to a call is 24 seconds and to process that call is an additional 46 seconds. It’s fast paced and call volume is relentless and our people get a lot of training and practice.

The annual turnover rate on the position in Montgomery County is about 32-percent. That’s almost twice the national average.